Richard G. Haldeman
1947 - 2020
Richard G. Haldeman

Elmira - Age 72 of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21,2020. Richard is survived by his loving wife Debra, which they would have celebrated 48 years of marriage in August; daughters, Kathryn (Jonathan) Smail, Charlene Haldeman; grandchildren, Quinten, Julianya, Karolyne & Kellan; brother, Galen; several nephews and cousins; pre-deceased by his mother, Marjorie Haldeman and other immediate family members. Richard was a US Navy Veteran, Vietnam and a beloved educator in the Elmira City School District for 30 years at Parley Coburn & Broadway Schools. He retired doing what he loved from Broadway Middle School teaching 8th grade math. Richard was a communicant of The Most Name of Jesus Parish at St. Casimir's and Trinity Episcopal Church where he a member of the choir and bell choir. He was an avid Euchre and Bingo player as well as a joke teller. There will be a funeral mass, interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.






Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Rick’s passing, I taught with him for many years at Broadway . He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. The students loved him. He will be missed. My condolences to his family.
Lorraine Williams
Coworker
July 24, 2020
You are a model of spiritual strength and determination...and you leave our family with many fond memories!
Collette Caprara
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Rick’s passing. My condolences to his family and friends. I worked with Rick at Broadway, when I began my teaching career in the Elmira School District. His students loved him. May he now be at peace, and may God help his friends and family through the pain of their grief.
Connie Hodder
Friend
July 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I worked with Rick at Broadway Middle and he was an amazing person. He always knew when you were feeling down and made sure to seek you out and tell jokes to get you to smile.
Kay Allen
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I was blessed to work with Rick for quite a few years at Broadway. He was incredibly kind and he always made me smile with his jokes and his encouragement. He will be missed.
Jill (Worden) Benjamin
Coworker
July 24, 2020
He was such a nice funny successful man. Had the pleasure of spending an afternoon with him at the hospital where I first met him while visiting his daughter. Then again at his home where one again he was very kind and hospitable. You are no longer in pain. Fly with angels.
Ron Alvarez
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Deb, Kathryn, Charley,.. Words like I'm sorry for your loss seem so inadequate for such a man as your husband and father. I enjoyed many years of jokes and practical jokes living next door. I loved this friend and all the family. Blessings and prayers in this difficult time.

Sandra Foley
Sandra Foley
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Mr. Haldeman's passing. I had him for 8th grade math what seems like a lifetime ago, and found out after talking to him that he knew my grandparents and other family from my dads side. He was a great teacher, and a great person.
Katie Jessup
Student
July 24, 2020
Saddened to read of Rick's passing. I grew up in the same neighborhood playing ball, etc. Also taught in Elmira and our paths would cross there. RIP Rick!
Bill Caroscio
