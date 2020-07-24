Richard G. HaldemanElmira - Age 72 of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21,2020. Richard is survived by his loving wife Debra, which they would have celebrated 48 years of marriage in August; daughters, Kathryn (Jonathan) Smail, Charlene Haldeman; grandchildren, Quinten, Julianya, Karolyne & Kellan; brother, Galen; several nephews and cousins; pre-deceased by his mother, Marjorie Haldeman and other immediate family members. Richard was a US Navy Veteran, Vietnam and a beloved educator in the Elmira City School District for 30 years at Parley Coburn & Broadway Schools. He retired doing what he loved from Broadway Middle School teaching 8th grade math. Richard was a communicant of The Most Name of Jesus Parish at St. Casimir's and Trinity Episcopal Church where he a member of the choir and bell choir. He was an avid Euchre and Bingo player as well as a joke teller. There will be a funeral mass, interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.