Richard G. Miller
Horseheads - Richard G. Miller, lovingly known as Dick to his friends and family, passed from this life on September 22,2019 at his home in Horseheads, New York, on Veteran Hill, where he lived with his daughter and grandchildren.
Dick was born on Lake Street in Elmira NY October 26, 1932, the son of the late Col. Earl E. and Gladys Smith Miller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Dick was a self-made entrepreneur, from being one of the largest Sod growers and distributers, to hydro-seeding highways and universities, and to building a 27 hole golf course in Big Flats, New York.
But of all his businesses, his main joy and love was his Christmas trees that he started selling at the age of 19. He grew, harvested, and sold thousands of trees nearly 60 years, bringing them down to New Jersey and setting up his many tree lots. So many would say it wasn't Christmas without his holiday lots. With the expansion of the highway and his ailing back, Dick decided to retire in 2013 to spend more time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife and mother of his children Audrey (Button) Miller (2001),..and his loving partner and fiancé Sonja Ann Mattern (2004), his brothers Lawrence E. Miller (1991) from Littleton CO., Eddie Lee Miller (2008) of Cayuta N. Y., daughter Debra L. Miller-Rampulla (2010),son Ronald G. Miller of Elmira NY on New Year's Day (2019).
Dick is survived by his son Richard S. Miller of Wayne NJ his wife Lisa and two sons, Richie and Kevin; daughter Dona Miller-Ruger, and her son, Christopher and daughter, Courtney of Horseheads NY; and his sisters Betty Miller-Web of Hamilton NY, Sandra Miller of Trumansburg NY, as well as sister-in-laws Louella Miller from Cayuta NY and Joan Miller from Littleton CO. Gary Vonschondorf (son from wife's previous marriage) from Fla., granddaughter Brittany, daughter of son Ronald, and grandsons Ryan and Zane, children of Debra.
He had numerous nieces and nephews and a host of devoted friends, such as Bob Brown, Donny Brock , and Bill Schaffer for over fifty years. Close friends like Tony Perrizolla from Wilmington NC and Phil Peterson from Garfield NJ that he called his adopted sons, Vinnie Caruso of New Jersey , and Kelly Ewanyk of Horseheads NY who was by his bedside day after day helping Dona take care of our father. Dad always smiled and thought of her as another daughter.
He also loved and was deeply loved by his fiancé's daughters, Millie, Susan and Sonja, their respective spouses, as well as their children, Michael, Thomas, Briana and Anton, who referred to him as "PapaDick." He was their true grandfather.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service which will be held at Community Wesleyan Church, 2095 Grand Central Ave., Horseheads NY 14845 on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 2-5 pm service. Funeral will be from 5-6pm, officiated by Pastor Bob.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019