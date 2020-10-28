Richard H. Evans



Richard H. Evans, 89, of Manlius, formerly of Elmira, passed away at home on October 23, 2020.



Born in Elmira on November 21, 1930, he was the son of the late Charles and Jeannette Evans. Dick was the former CEO of Charles F. Evans Co. Inc., retiring in 1995. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Elmira.



Dick loved boating on Seneca Lake and southeast Florida. Those boats, which he named FOR EVANS SAKE, made for so many happy hours with his friends and his loving family.



He gave to his hometown, Elmira, as well serving as the past director of Chemung Canal Trust Co., trustee of Elmira College, director of St. Joseph's Hospital, president and founder of The Community Foundation, and president of Chemung Valley Builders Association, and many other civic organizations.



He was also the recipient of the Elmira Star Gazette Excalibur Award for Community Service in 1976.



Dick's outlook on life for both the business he built and his service to the community is seen in a quote from his company's newsletter 26 years after his retirement.



"A true leader looks beyond today to ensure tomorrow"



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Burness Evans; daughters, Barbara (Nigel) L. Spratt of Hulbridge, England, Elaine E. Sullivan of Liverpool, NY and Jeanette H. Evans of Manlius, NY; six grandsons; six great-grandsons; sister, Barbara Metro of Ceder Grove, NJ; brother, Charles F. (Anne) Evans Jr. of Glastonbury, CT; and many nieces and nephews.



A private burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY.



Contributions in his memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1054 West Clinton St, Elmira, NY 14905 or Meals on Wheels of Chemung County Inc., 409 William St., Elmira, NY 14901









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store