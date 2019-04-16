|
|
Richard H. Habeck
Elmira - Age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Richard was born in the Bronx, a son of Charles and Anna (Koch) Habeck. He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Mosch Habeck, son Michael J. Habeck, son-in-law James Mahunik, and brother Howard Habeck. Richard is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Kenneth R. and Linda Habeck of Saranac Lake NY; daughter Karen A. Mahunik of Moravia NY; along with ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Richard was a decorated WW II Army veteran serving in Central Europe and the Rhineland campaigns. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge. On November 14, 2015 Richard was part of the Twin Tiers Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Richard worked for New York State Corrections for 30 years retiring as a Lieutenant. In earlier years he was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. He loved camping with his family and upon his retirement bought a camper, traveling extensively throughout the eastern United States with Joyce. Richard enjoyed a Manhattan, or two, at the end of the day, or at dinner. He was a long time active member of the Westside United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held there on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Richard with a donation to the Westside United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 744 W. Frist Street, Elmira NY 14905.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019