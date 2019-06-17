Resources
03/01/1956 - 06/17/2018

It has been one year since my amazing husband passed away. Richard " Rick"

Harvey also known as "Lee Eric" in the past. You were a loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, strong, talented man. I could go on and on. You could fix anything that needed fixing, but unfortunately not your cancer. I miss your playing guitar, singing, and playing your other musical instruments. You have left me, and many others with wonderful memories that we will always cherish. I miss you and love you, as always, more than words can say. You are my soul mate, til we see each other again.

I Love You, Your Loving Wife,

Claudia
Published in Star-Gazette on June 17, 2019
