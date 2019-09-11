|
Richard Harvey Draxler
Elmira - Was born December 14, 1927 in Minnisink Ford, NY the son of the late John Charles and Esther (VanWagner) Draxler, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility at the age of 91. His loving wife of 56 years, June B. (Watkins) Draxler preceded him in death. His brothers Carl Draxler and Donald Draxler; son David Draxler; grandson Stephen Draxler; step-sons Gary Burnett, Rick Burnett and Bill Burnett also predeceased him. Richard is survived by his step-son Mike Burnett of Florida; daughter Deborah Draxler of Susanville, CA; son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Kathy Draxler of Mansfield, PA; sister Marie Shaw also of Mansfield, PA; along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Richard was a Veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country during WW II. While in the Navy he received the Good Conduct Medal and the WW II Victory Medal. He retired from Conrail Railroad as a signal man with over 45 years of dedicated service. Richard was an avid bowler, loved bowling at Dixie Lanes and enjoyed golfing, especially with his son Doug. Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside services for Richard on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Jerusalem Hill Road Elmira, NY. Pastor Bill Vallet will officiate. The Chemung County Honor Guard will also accord Mr. Draxler with Military Honors. Richard's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019