Richard Heller, Sr.Blossburg - Richard Heller, Sr., age 65, of Blossburg, PA, passed away on November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 16, 1955 in Columbus, OH, a son of Richard and Ruth (Baker) Heller. Richard worked as a machine operator.Richard is survived by his sons, Rick Heller, Jr. of Wayne, MI, Johnny Heller of Elmira, NY, and Eugene Heller of Erie, PA; a daughter, Christina Chandler of Mansfield, PA; eleven grandchildren; and four brothers, Mike, Robert, Jimmy, and Gary; and two sisters, Candy and Judy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Barb.A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com