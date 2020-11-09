Richard Heller, Sr.
Blossburg - Richard Heller, Sr., age 65, of Blossburg, PA, passed away on November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 16, 1955 in Columbus, OH, a son of Richard and Ruth (Baker) Heller. Richard worked as a machine operator.
Richard is survived by his sons, Rick Heller, Jr. of Wayne, MI, Johnny Heller of Elmira, NY, and Eugene Heller of Erie, PA; a daughter, Christina Chandler of Mansfield, PA; eleven grandchildren; and four brothers, Mike, Robert, Jimmy, and Gary; and two sisters, Candy and Judy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Barb.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com