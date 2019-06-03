|
Richard J. "Rick" Hetrick Jr.
Erin, NY - Richard J. "Rick" Hetrick Jr. Age 69 of Erin, NY passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 . Rick was born August 11,1949 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Richard J. and Mary Theresa Ottaviano Hetrick Sr. Rick had been a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church for many years. He attended Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira Heights, NY. Rick was a co-owner of Hetrick Glass Shop in Elmira Heights, NY along with his brother Scott. He loved hunting and was a member of the NRA. Rick was pre-deceased by his mother Mary Theresa Ottaviano Hetrick on May 31, 2001 , his father Richard J. Hetrick Sr. on June 16, 2015, and by his sister Carolyn Bonnie Hetrick on July 31, 2001. Rick loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Rick is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sheila M. Hoyt-Hetrick ; beloved daughter and son-in-law: Michelle and Tony Knopp of Penfield, NY ; cherished granddaughters; Fiona Rose Knopp and Valerie Quinn Knopp ; brother and sister-in-law: Scott and Colleen Hetrick of Elmira Heights, NY ; nieces and nephew : Jessica Hetrick, Bridgette Hetrick, and J and Krista Steinhauer ; several aunts , uncles, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on THURSDAY JUNE 6, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Rick's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 PM. Rick will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery ( North Section) on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11 AM followed by a luncheon at The Horseheads Moose Club on Franklin Street in Horseheads, NY. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
