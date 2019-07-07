Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Richard J. Lepkoske


1943 - 2019
Elmira - #1 Uncle

Age 75 of Elmira, NY. He was born December 24,1943 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Lawrence and Kathryn (Pulaski) Lepkoske and passed away Wednesday, July 3,2019 unexpected at home. He was predeceased by his siblings Lorraine Galvin, Donald and David Lepkoske. He is survived by his brother Thomas Lepkoske of Elmira; nieces and nephews Christine Shope, Andrew, Steven and Robert Lepkoske, Mark Lepkoske, Mary Glover, TJ Galvin, Kathleen Galvin and Brenda Battle; cousin Donna Sheehan along with several great nieces and nephews. Dick retired from Millbrook Bakery. Family and friends are invited to his memorial service on Tuesday, July 9th at 5 pm at Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St., Elmira. Interment will take place in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019
