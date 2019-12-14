Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sheesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Sheesley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Sheesley Jr. Obituary
RICHARD J. SHEESLEY, Jr.

Watkins Glen - Age 76, of Watkins Glen, passed away December 12, 2019.

Dick was born in Montour Falls, the son of Richard J. Sheesley, Sr. and mother Elizabeth. He was a member of the BPOE #1546 Elks Lodge in Watkins Glen and worked at US Salt for 49 years.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Camelia Sheesley of Canandaigua, Crystal Huntley of South Carolina, and Brian Sheesley (Tim Sullivan) of Horseheads; brothers and sisters, Nancy Boylan of South Carolina, Cherie Kennison of Watkins Glen, Billy (Roberta) Sheesley of Watkins Glen, John (Jacquelyn) Sheesley of Florida, Stephen (Mary) Sheesley of Maryland, and Terry Lynn (Eric) Herr of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Otto C. and Abigail Huntley; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends at Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Wednesday (Dec. 18th) from 1-2pm; followed by a funeral service at 2pm at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to ().

You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -