RICHARD J. SHEESLEY, Jr.
Watkins Glen - Age 76, of Watkins Glen, passed away December 12, 2019.
Dick was born in Montour Falls, the son of Richard J. Sheesley, Sr. and mother Elizabeth. He was a member of the BPOE #1546 Elks Lodge in Watkins Glen and worked at US Salt for 49 years.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Camelia Sheesley of Canandaigua, Crystal Huntley of South Carolina, and Brian Sheesley (Tim Sullivan) of Horseheads; brothers and sisters, Nancy Boylan of South Carolina, Cherie Kennison of Watkins Glen, Billy (Roberta) Sheesley of Watkins Glen, John (Jacquelyn) Sheesley of Florida, Stephen (Mary) Sheesley of Maryland, and Terry Lynn (Eric) Herr of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Otto C. and Abigail Huntley; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends at Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Wednesday (Dec. 18th) from 1-2pm; followed by a funeral service at 2pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to ().
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019