Richard Jay Frank



- - Richard Jay Frank exceptional husband of Andra; father of Alyn Gusefski (Joseph Jr), Andrew Carmen (Jeanette Quin); granddaughters, Carla Gusefski (Joseph Ransey, Jr) Caryn Gusefski-Barnel (Junior Barnel); great grandfather of Celia, Joseph III Grayson; sister, Thelda (Joseph Liebreich); niece, Debra Liebreich; nephew, Dr. Mark (Connie) Liebreich; & great nieces, Sara & Jenna Liebreich; god daughter Stephanie Olmstead Maher & special friend & cousin, Jeff Rubin. Dick was predeceased by his mother & father, Celia & Arthur Frank; mother & father-in-law, Celia & Charles Tompkins. He was born on January 21, 1933 at St. Joseph's Hospital & died on February 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's 5C Skilled Nursing Facility. Richard an Elmira Native, was the owner of Arthur Frank & Son Insurance Agency from which he retired from with many years of service. He graduated from E.F.A. class of 1951 & from Cornell University class of 1955. Richard was an Eagle Scout & a member of the board of trusties of Temple B'Nai Israel & president of the men's club: an avid golfer & longtime member of Corning Country Club where he had a hole in one along with many golf trophies from both Corning & area golf clubs. He was a photographer, Photos by Frank in his youth & both stamp & service patch collector. Gin was his game along with golf. We would like to thank the entire St. Joseph's 5C staff along with Dr. Schivone for their excellent & devoted care over the past four years. In addition to the Ladies of the St. Joseph's Auxiliary, Frank, the janitorial & engineering personal. MEMORIAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT CONGREGATION KOL AMI 1008 W. WATER STREET ELMIRA, ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2019 AT 12NOON. RABBI DR. OREN STEINITZ OFFICIATING. PRIVATE INTERMENT OF DICK'S ASHES WILL BE HELD IN TEMPLE B'NAI ISRAEL CEMETERY, ELMIRA. FLOWERS ARE GRATEFULLY DECLINED. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Dick's memory to Congregation Kol Ami 1008 W. Water Street Elmira, NY 14905, Ladies Auxiliary of St. Joseph's Hospital 555 St. Joseph's Blvd. Elmira, NY 14901 or to the Boy Scouts of American 3300 Chambers Road Horseheads, NY 14845. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary