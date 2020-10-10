Richard Karl Seitzer, Ann Crooks Seitzer



Richard Karl Seitzer died on September 20, 2020 and Ann Crooks Seitzer died on September 29, 2020, both at age 93.



Born on December 12, 1926 in Williamsport, PA, Richard was the son of the late Harry Bruce and Frederica Frey Seitzer. Graduating from Williamsport High School in 1944, he attended Rider College and Bloomsburg State University. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.



Born on November 6, 1926 in Williamsport, PA, Ann was the daughter of the late George Wesley and Lottie Brumley Crooks. She attended Williamsport High School and Dana Hall School, graduating in 1944. She graduated from Skidmore College in 1948.



Married on November 19, 1955, they resided in Elmira, NY, where Richard was president of Duplicating Products Company. As a homemaker, Ann volunteered at the Arnot Ogden Hospital, Junior League Shop, Association for the Blind, and as a Girl Scout leader. She was named Junior League Volunteer of the Year. As a Welcome Wagon Hostess, she assisted Elmira newcomers, and also worked part time at Richard's business. A proud Skidmore alumna, she organized and attended class reunions.



Richard belonged to Pine Street United Methodist Church, and Ann belonged to Trinity Episcopal Church in Williamsport, PA. Both belonged to Trinity Episcopal Church in Elmira, NY and Saint Sebastian's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Melbourne Beach, FL. Richard had boundless energy and determination, a lively sense of humor, and an infectious laugh. He maintained an avid interest in politics and current events. Ann had a wonderful sense of humor and a readiness for fun. She cherished her children, grandchildren, friends, and family. Richard and Ann enjoyed motorhome travels with their pets to Alaska and many national parks, and also made family trips to Cape Cod, the Outer Banks, and Brookside, PA.



During retirement in Melbourne Beach, FL, through their loving, giving natures, they were longtime volunteers at Gemini Elementary School and Meals On Wheels, and they co-managed the Saint Sebastian's Shop of the Gulls.



Richard is survived by a brother James of Chapel Hill, NC. He and Ann are survived by two daughters: Rae (Slingerland), husband David, and children Annie and John of New Paltz, NY, and Susan (Seitzer Fortuño), husband Jaime, and children Isabel, Samuel, and Lia of Dorado, Puerto Rico, and many nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Sebastian's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 2010 Oak Street, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951.









