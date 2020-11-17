Richard L. Miller



Elmira - Age 79, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born on July 23, 1941 in Buffalo, NY to the late Charles and Dora (DeGroat) Miller. Richard was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Carlyle Miller Sr. and sister, Kate Miller. He is survived by his nephew, Carlyle Miller Jr. of Elmira; nieces, Dora VanEtten of Buffalo and Dawn Drucilla of Ontario, Canada; along with several other nieces and nephews in Buffalo and Ontario, Canada. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Richard on Thursday, November 19th at 10 a.m. in Rural Home Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









