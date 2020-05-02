|
Richard Lee "Rich" (Dick) Dennison
Pine City - Age 77, was born July 6, 1942 in Niagara Falls, NY the son of the late Sterling and Mary (Sielski) Dennison, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 peacefully at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. His brother, Jack Dennison sister, Mary Earnest and grandson, Brandon Dennison preceded him in death. Rich is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Janice (Cecchetti) Dennison; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Gary Miller; sons and daughter-in-law's, Rick and Nancy Dennison; Steven and Denise Dennison; step sons, Kevin and Charles Flaherty; siblings, Frank (Linda) Dennison, Barb Weber, Jim (Kathy) Dennison, John Dennison, Patricia (Robert) Letson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rose and Clay Senkiw; devoted friends, Kathy and David Jaynes; along with 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Dick was a long-time truck driver and began his career with Tayton's and retired from Roadway. He received the prestigious Million Mile Safety Award for safely driving with no incidents or accidents. Rich worked long and hard and was so proud to finally receive his GED. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing. At this time there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Richard's life will be at a later date and time to be announced. Rich's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020