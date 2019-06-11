Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Elmira Wesleyan Church
Southport, NY
Lowman - Richard Lewis Tuller, age 86, of Lowman, NY passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2019. Richard was the son of the late Auto Winters and Christine (Tuller) Grodesky. Richard was predeceased by the love of his life JoAnne (Wallace) Tuller in 2013. Richard is survived by his children Irene (Dave) Duda, Mary Lou Salsbury, Dorothy Jeanette (William) Mullen, Laura (Lyn) Wilson, Donna Eastwood, Robert (Cynthia) Bullard and was predeceased by 3 children Sandra Marie Rafferty, Beverly Jo Hayes, and Alberta Ann Harbot. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Services will be held on June 12th at 5 pm at the Elmira Wesleyan Church in Southport, NY. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn National Cemetery with military honors at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 11, 2019
