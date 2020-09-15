1/1
Richard M. Siuda
1966 - 2020
Richard M. Siuda

Myrtle Beach SC - Age 54, of Myrtle Beach, SC, born in Elmira, NY on July 2,1966 to Richard E. Siuda and Marie Louise (Hewitt) Siuda, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Heart Hospital in Columbia, SC. Rich is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kathleen M. (Karski) Siuda of Myrtle Beach, SC; his daughters Hannah (Brian) Rogers of Conway, SC and Morgan Siuda of Houston, TX; brothers, Kevin E. (Darlyn) of Elmira and John (Blanca) of Pine City; sisters, Maureen Siuda of Elmira and Mary Katherine Morris of Horseheads; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by in-laws, John and Anne Karski, Joe (Kathy) Karski, Steve (Mary Jo) Karski, Tim (Joan Leonard) Karski, Chris (Celeste) Karski, and Michael (Brenda) Karski. Rich also leaves behind countless friends and coworkers who will carry his humor, love, and memories with them. He loved spending his days off at the beach, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling stories, playing golf, and spending time with his family and loved ones. Rich was a Retired NYSDC Officer from Southport Correctional Facility, and a member of Carolina Forest Community Church in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rich was a graduate of E.F.A., class of 1984 and a graduate of Corning Community College, class of 1986. The family will receive relatives and friends at McInerny Funeral Home, Monday, September 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by a private prayer service for the family, officiated by Father Richard Farrell of the Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, at the convenience of the family.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
