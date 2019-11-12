|
Richard N. "Dick" Smith
Daggett, PA - Richard N. "Dick" Smith, age 89, of Daggett, PA passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Richard M. and Velma Eighmey Smith.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Beverly Smith; children, Sharon (Ronald) Knapp, Sandy (Joseph Holly) Smith, Randall (Eileen) Smith, Ricanne (Harold) Wheeler and Judy (Jeff) Woodruff; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Winterstein and Pauline Martin; and brother, Robert C. (Linda) Smith.
Dick owned and operated his own excavating business for over 60 years. In 1972, Dick and Beverly opened Smith's Harley Davidson in Daggett, PA which they enjoyed for 28 years. He was a life member of Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, charter member of Wells-Jackson Lions Club and a member of the Daggett United Methodist Church. Dick belonged to the Twin Tier Vintage Car Club, Sullivan Trail A's and a life-long member of the H.O.G., the AMA, and NRA. He loved working, plowing snow, touring with the antique car clubs and taking the grandchildren for rides in the Harley Davidson side car. He was an avid deer hunter. In his last days he found great joy in his great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am with funeral services following at 11 am. Graveside services will be private in Alder Run Cemetery. Reverend Jennifer Wolf will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, 7744 Rte 549, Millerton, PA or Daggett United Methodist Church, 84 Church Street, Millerton, PA 16936. A special thanks to the Guthrie Hospice of Towanda for their support and guidance. Dick's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019