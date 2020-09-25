Richard P. "Rick" HallElmira - Age 49, passed away Tues. Sept. 22, 2020 following recent medical issues. Born on May 30, 1971 in Elmira; Rick was the son of Lawrence & Bonnie Wright Hall. He graduated from EFA Class of 1989 and earned his bachelor's degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and continued to live there until moving back to the area in 2011. Rick loved children and was an advocate for children with disabilities. He was an avid reader, loved technology, gadgets of any kind, science fiction books and movies, an editor for authors and a great debater. Rick was employed by Arnot Ogden Hospital as an emergency room registration clerk. He also worked at Chemung County Nursing Facility as a CNA. Surviving is his loving mother and stepfather, Bonnie Hall-Dalia and Donald Dalia, Pine City; sister, Rebecca (Sean) Bowers, Owego; brother, Andrew Hall, Elmira; maternal grandmother, Josephine Wright, Pine City; daughter, Xandra Hall, Black Mountain, NC; grandson, Trent Rollins, Black Mountain, NC; nephews, Nathan and Gavin Bowers; step sister, Nicole (Greg) Case, Troy, PA; Brandon (Rachel) Dalia, Topton, PA; Alyson Dalia, Reno, NV. Rick was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Hall; maternal grandfather, Philip Wright; paternal grandparents, Richard & Joyce Hall. A drive by visitation will take place on Sat. Oct. 3, 2020 at the Gillett Cemetery next to Gillet Baptist Church, Gillett, PA beginning at 11:30 a.m. beginning in the church parking lot. A graveside memorial service will follow at 12 noon. In accordance with the State of Pennsylvania, face masks and social distancing are required.