RICHARD R. SOWERS
Valois/Elmira - Age 89, formerly of Valois and Elmira, passed away July 27, 2019.
Richard was born on June 9, 1930 in Elkland, PA, one of seven children to Wayne and Audrey Sowers. He graduated from Southside Highschool in 1948, where he scored the winning touchdown in the very first Erie Bell Football game. After High School, he enlisted in the US Army. Richard served as a mail carrier in the village of Horseheads for many years and was a member of the American Legion. He loved to hunt and also fish on Seneca Lake and Catharine Creek. When he wasn't spending time in the outdoors, he enjoyed watching Penn State Football.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Sowers; son Richard Sowers of Horseheads; daughter, Kim (Dave) Rogers of Valois; brothers, Jerry (Peg) Sowers of Florida, Wayne (Alice) Sowers of Elmira, and Gary (Shirley) Sowers of Pennsylvania; and sister Jen Stamillio of Elmira. He was predeceased by two sisters, Vera Davenport and Peg Rhode. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Laura Decker and Carrie Sowers; and one great-grandson, Kingston Decker.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday (Aug 2nd) at 11:30am at Seneca Union Cemetery in Valois.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to , 1316 College Ave, Elmira, NY 14901 (or online at ) You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 31, 2019