Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Richard "Rocco" Scaptura Obituary
Richard "Rocco" Scaptura

Watkins Glen - Age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019. Rocco was born on Feb. 19, 1952, the son of Rocco and Julia Scaptura and was a lifetime resident of Watkins Glen. He was the Supervisor for the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Watkins Glen for 35 years. After he retired, he worked part-time with his son at JAC Contracting. He also enjoyed serving as a volunteer for the Grand Prix Festival, Watkins Glen Sports Boosters Club, Sunset View Creamery Cheese Festival and the Italian-American Festival. He was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Laurie; sons, Anthony (Tania) Scaptura, Charlie (Sarah) Scaptura; sisters, Connie (Carl) Chiacchierini, Kathy (Pat) Fennell; 4 grandchildren, Reese Tague, Jade Scaptura, Kade Westervelt, and Maria Scaptura; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St. Watkins Glen on Friday (March 8th) from 3pm-6pm; followed by a time of sharing stories and remembrances of Rocco's life at 6:00pm at the funeral home; and a reception at the Watkins Glen Fire Company. A private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations in his memory to the Watkins Glen Fire Company, 201 N. Perry St. Watkins Glen, NY 14891. You may express condolences to the family or "Light a Candle of Remembrance" in his memory online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
