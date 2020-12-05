Richard "Dick" Senko
Palm Coast - Richard "Dick" Senko passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born January 30, 1945 to the late William "Bill" Senko and Loretta "Nanny" Materne. He is survived by his wife Eileen and their five children, Dana (Laura Lodico) Senko, Laura (Ryan Card) Senko, Emily (James) Davis, Martha (Brandon) Sands, and Stephanie (Freddy) Senko, and his eight grandchildren Milena, Maizy, Mack, Poppy, Dillon, Camryn, Emmory and Enzo. He is also survived by his sister Sharon (Gilbert) Dickinson and niece Deborah (Terrance) Dickinson-Prior and their son Corey.
Dick was born in Elmira, NY and was a public-school teacher for 35 years and a high school football coach for 37 years. Those who knew him remember him for his infectious smile, fun-loving personality, compassion, leadership, love for predicting snow days and every so often...a spontaneous "mad dog." His passion for teaching, students and coaching went beyond the football field. His generosity and love for his family and the community were unmatched. He instilled in his children the importance of empathy, integrity, hard work and living life to the fullest. He lived by this mantra:
"To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty, to find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded. ~Emerson"
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Dick's giving spirit please consider a donation to the Elmira Community Kitchen https://cs-cc.org/programs-services/elmira-community-kitchen/
. If you would like to share a kind message or story to the Senko Family, please send to CoachSenko@gmail.com.