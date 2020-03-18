|
Richard W. Cox
Dade City, FL - Richard W. Cox 90 of Dade City, Florida passed away March 12, 2020 at Gulfside Hospice. He was the son of Marian E. Neal and Walter E. Cox. Born in Wellsboro, PA on August 1, 1929. Richard was a truck driver for Mobil Oil for 40 years and also served in the Army. Married to Margaret Cook on October 26, 1952, who preceded him in death in 1996 along with his parents and one son Nick Cox. He is survived by his children Eric and (Pat) Cox of Daytona, FL, Bruce and (Deborah) Cox of Crossville, TN, and Larry and (Donna) Rice of Mainesburg, PA and Susan Brown of Tioga, PA and his close friend, Shirley Pierce. He had 10 grandchildren,14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and many friends. At his request there will be no services. He will be laid to rest at Tioga County Memorial Gardens in Mansfield, PA. Memorial donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice Healthcare, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639 or .
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020