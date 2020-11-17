1/1
Rita C. Rores
1930 - 2020
Rita C. Rores

Horseheads - Age 90, born to Christ & Arianthe Rores on March 25th 1930 in Buffalo, NY, also known as Greek Independence Day, which made Rita very proud. She passed away peacefully on November 14th, 2020 in Horseheads, NY at the home of her niece, Donna Little. She was predeceased by her siblings Katherine Rores, James Rores, Lillian (Rores) Dembik, Thomas Rores, Nicholas Rores, George Rores, and Peter Rores. Rita is survived by her sister Photine "Tina" Rennells of Breesport; ; along with her many nieces and nephews. She was a favorite aunt who gave so much love, happiness, and lasting memories for us to cherish; she will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to the Barber Funeral Home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 for Rita's Memorial Service at 2 pm. Rev. Fr. Richard Scott officiating. Masks will be required along with social distancing at limited building attendance, following the current guidelines. Rita will be laid to rest alongside her family in Elmlawn Cemetery, Kenmore, NY in a private family service. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
