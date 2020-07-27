Rita Duffy McGrath



"Nana", at age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Rita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rita Marie and Thomas Finnerty of Elmira and daughter-in-law Melinda McGinty McGrath of Florida; grandchildren: Thomas, Jr. (Kelly) Finnerty of Canton, NY, Margaret (Richard) DiMeglio of Charlottesville, VA., William (Kristie) Finnerty and Peter (Amy) Finnerty of Elmira, NY, Jennifer(Randy) Harvey, Carrie Harrison, Kathryn (Clint) Early, Brian McGrath, Meaghan (Marc) Jordan, all of Texas, Anne McGrath of California; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and the Byrne Family first cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Rita on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Interment will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Cemetery of the Resurrection, Staten Island NY. In following NYS guidelines for covid-19, face masks will be required if attending Rita's Mass and there will be a limit of 100 people at the Mass.









