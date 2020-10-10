1/1
Rita Jean (Graham) Karski
Rita Jean Karski (Graham)

94 - Age 94, of Horseheads. Rita was born May 26, 1926 in Lawton, PA, daughter of the late Melvin and Ethel (Atwater) Graham and passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9th 2020. In addition to her parents Rita was predeceased by her husband Gladford J. Karski in 2006; along with her sister Marie Shimer, and brother Melvin "Junior" Graham Jr. Rita is survived by her two sons: David (Kathy) Karski of Elmira, Paul (Karen) Karski of Burdett, NY; dear grandchildren Cory & Tiffiany Karski, and Brianna & Isaac Marmor; her great grandchildren Alexia & Kolten Marmor; sisters-in-law Dixie Graham & Pearl Karski; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was a longtime communicant of St. Casimir's Church in Elmira. Rita worked for over 30 years in Nursing for the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, retiring in 1986. Above all, Rita's family was the most important piece of her life. She was the rock; she was happiest when spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visit the Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave. in Elmira, on Wednesday October 21st 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Rita's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday October 22nd at 10am at St. Casimir's Roman Catholic Church. Her family requests that those wishing make a donation in Rita's name to a charity of your choice. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Casimir's Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
