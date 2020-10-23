Rita R. Hartman
Horseheads,NY - Rita R. Hartman age 83 formerly of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Seneca View Nursing Home in Montour Falls, NY. Rita was born November 19, 1936 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Raymond and Stephanie Janas Stryzinski. She was a life-time member of The Horseheads American Legion Auxiliary. Rita was pre-deceased by her son Jason R. Hartman on March 31, 1990 and by her son-in-law Ronald Stuart Samson on October 15, 2020. She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Rita is survived by her son and daughter-in-law : Robert and Colleen Hartman of Dundee, NY; daughter: Holly A. Samson of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren: Casey Marshall, Cole Hartman, and Jonathan Huber; brother and sister-in-law: Raymond and Dee Stryzinski; sister: Janice Tice; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and a host of caring friends including Lester and Doreen Hartman. It was Rita's wish that there be no prior calling hours. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and NEW Restrictions imposed by New York State, Rita's Gravesite Services in Maple Grove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved son Jason. Rita's Family would like to thank the entire staff of Seneca View Nursing Home for their excellent and compassionate care given to Rita during her stay. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
