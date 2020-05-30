Robert " Bob Stanley Piecuch
Elmira - Age 78 of Elmira, died May 24, 2020, at home. Bob was born November 11, 1941, in Elmira, New York, the son of the late John and Caroline (Bobak) Piecuch. In addition to his parebts, Bob was predeceased by his sisters and their husbands, Frances (Leonard) Horka, Genevieve Piecuch, and Josephine (Raymond) Holchuck. Bob graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1959; after graduation he joined the Air Force and became a Chaplin's Assistant. He served one year in Tule, Greenland. He was retired from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. He married Maxine Mathews whom he met while he was in the service in Missouri in 1966. He was a member of St. Casimir's Church. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed the outdoors, taking care of his home and Polka music. He was also a baseball, football, and racing fan. Playing ping pong was his latest enjoyment with good friends, David, Joe, and Larry at Appleridge as part of the Senior Center. Bob is survived by his wife of almost 54 years; sons Rob Piecuch, and Dave (Stacy) with their daughters, Ella and Sophia; nephews Mike Holchuck, Gerry Holchurck (Annie) with their daughter Chrissy (Amanda), Larry, James, and Robert (Earlene) Mathews. Thanks to Dr. Rupik, neighbor Barbara Campbell, and Annie Holchuck. Private services will be held for Bob; he will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery in Elmira. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.babrfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 30 to Jun. 7, 2020.