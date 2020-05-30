Robert " Bob Stanley Piecuch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert " Bob Stanley Piecuch

Elmira - Age 78 of Elmira, died May 24, 2020, at home. Bob was born November 11, 1941, in Elmira, New York, the son of the late John and Caroline (Bobak) Piecuch. In addition to his parebts, Bob was predeceased by his sisters and their husbands, Frances (Leonard) Horka, Genevieve Piecuch, and Josephine (Raymond) Holchuck. Bob graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1959; after graduation he joined the Air Force and became a Chaplin's Assistant. He served one year in Tule, Greenland. He was retired from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. He married Maxine Mathews whom he met while he was in the service in Missouri in 1966. He was a member of St. Casimir's Church. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed the outdoors, taking care of his home and Polka music. He was also a baseball, football, and racing fan. Playing ping pong was his latest enjoyment with good friends, David, Joe, and Larry at Appleridge as part of the Senior Center. Bob is survived by his wife of almost 54 years; sons Rob Piecuch, and Dave (Stacy) with their daughters, Ella and Sophia; nephews Mike Holchuck, Gerry Holchurck (Annie) with their daughter Chrissy (Amanda), Larry, James, and Robert (Earlene) Mathews. Thanks to Dr. Rupik, neighbor Barbara Campbell, and Annie Holchuck. Private services will be held for Bob; he will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery in Elmira. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.babrfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 30 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved