Robert A. Gursky
Wellsburg, NY - Robert A. Gursky, age 61, of Wellsburg, NY passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Bob was born October 16, 1957 in Elmira, NY son of Veronica (Fitzgerald) Gursky and the late Stephen Gursky. He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy and was married to Teri A. Schirmer on September 25, 2004 celebrating 14 years together. Bob was employed as a Gas Fitter by NYSEG and retired from there in 2012 following 36 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Ridgebury Sportsmen's Club, loved to go camping and making pierogi. Bob enjoyed all types of music especially bluegrass and the blues, playing the spoons. He loved the outdoors, animals, cooking, cookouts, Keuka Lake the ocean and fireworks. He was always playing practical jokes on his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother Veronica Gursky of Pine City, his loving wife Teri A. Gursky of Wellsburg, a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen & Suzanne Gursky of Pine City, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen & Michael VanKeuren of Upton, MA, Debra & Thomas Cope of Brentwood, TN, an aunt Delores Fitzgerald, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob is also survived by his canine best buddy Jasper.
He was predeceased by his father Stephen Gursky a nephew and several aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 AM to 12 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY 14894. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 12 Noon with Reverend Richard Farrell officiating.
Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Send online condolences to Robertsfhinc.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019