|
|
Robert A. May
Elmira,NY - ROBERT A. MAY Age 90 of Elmira, NY passed away on Thursday February 14 , 2019. Robert was born September 16,1928 in Elmira,NY the son of the late Clifford A. and Sarah Leonora Moliteno May. Bob was a graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School and Colgate University. He was awarded 11 Varsity Letters at Thomas A. Edison from 1943 -1947. Bob was a blocking back with Al Northrup's team who called him "One of my all-time finest athletes who was a coach on the field—be it football, baseball , or basketball." He was a team leader who excelled as well as making his teammates excel as well. He was a highly recruited catcher who went on play at Colgate as well as play on the football team. He said his greatest collegiate thrill was scoring his first football touchdown. Bob married his wife , June Frawley May, on August 25, 1951 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Elmira Heights and they celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary prior to June's passing on November 25, 2017 . He was a Veteran of The Korean War serving his country with The U.S. Army in The Counter Intelligence Service. Bob returned to Elmira where he had a long career in softball and semi-pro baseball. Mr. May was voted Elmira Heights' greatest living pre-WW II athlete at the 1986 Sesquicentennial Sports Program . He was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Elmira Heights and a long-time member of The Elmira Heights Rotary Club and a former President of the Rotary Club . He received his Master's Degree from Elmira College and was a retired teacher at The Elmira Correctional Facility. In addition to his parents and his wife June, Bob was pre-deceased by his brother and sister-in-law Gary L. and Rosemarie Bahanka May and June's brother and sister-in-law Francis and Janice Frawley and sisters and brother-in-law Rosemary and James Bores and SueAnn Stuart . Bob loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them Mr. May is survived by his loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law Nan and Randal A. Simonetti of Fairport , NY ; his cherished grandchildren Dr. Camille Simonetti , PHD. and Conner Simonetti ; sister Gloria Reddon ; brother-in-law Richard Stuart ; several nieces, nephews , cousins , and a host of caring friends . The family would like to express their gratitude to The Staff of C-5 at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing, Dr. Roberto Mauri, Physician's Assistant Stephanie Busch , and a Very Special Thank You to Bob's Aide and Special Friend Pam Kuhn . Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday February 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM. A Time of Remembrance and Reflections of Bob's Life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 PM. Bob will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife June in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. May's memory may be made to The Horseheads Community Animal Shelter 150 Wygant Road Horseheads, NY 14845 or The Chemung County Humane Society and S.P.C.A. 2435 State Route 352 Elmira, NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019