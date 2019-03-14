Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert Ameigh, Jr.

Elmira - Robert W. Ameigh, Jr. age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home. He was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Ameigh, Sr.

Rob is survived by his mother, Truus Verbeek Ameigh of Frederick, MD; siblings, Truuke M. Ameigh of Frederick, MD, Michael S. (Michele) Ameigh of Anthem, AZ, Gail K. (Gary) Newman of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mark R. Ameigh of Chesterfield, MA, Matthew P. (Elaine) Ameigh of Athens, PA, Timothy J. (Myra) Ameigh of West Palm Beach, FL, Chris V. (Deette Szymanski) Ameigh of Elmira, NY and Susan L. Ameigh of Frederick, MD; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rob was born and raised in Elmira and was a graduate of Southside High School, Class of 1973. He went on to graduate from Corning Community College and attended SUNY at Utica. Rob was a lover of nature and music. He enjoyed fishing, reading and discussing politics. He was a loving son and brother who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 215 E Church St #100, Elmira, NY 14901

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY from 1 pm to 2 pm with a funeral service immediately following at 2 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Rob's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
