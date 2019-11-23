|
|
Robert Charles Frutchy
Cuba NY - Age 83, passed away, peacefully, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba NY. Robert was born and raised in Elmira, a son of Asel E. and Grace Frutchy. He is predeceased by his brother Will and sister Amy Guillory. Robert is survived by daughter Cynthia Albrecht of Mansfield PA; granddaughter Kamryn Albrecht and grandson Jordan Albrecht, both of Orlando FL. Robert graduated from Elmira Free Academy, class of 1954. He then attended Hobart and Ithaca Colleges. Robert held different jobs throughout his working career….manufacturing, inside/outside sales, security, construction, transportation, all in different parts of the USA. He also volunteered at various professional golf tournaments in New York and Florida. Robert was a "jack of many trades", but a "master of none." Robert wishes all the best to good friend Lois Lester of Cuba NY; James Rogers and Donald Orgill of Elmira, and Diana Peters of Kenner LA. Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Robert with a donation to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019