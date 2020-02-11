|
|
Robert Charles "Charlie" Lewis
Gillett, PA - Robert Charles "Charlie" Lewis, Gillett, PA, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020, at home. Charlie was born August 20, 1948, in Elmira, NY son of the late Robert H. & Wanita (Carroll) Lewis. He attended SRU and served in the US Navy from 1969 to 1974. Charlie was a member of the Elmira Heights Legion. Prior to retirement, Charlie worked driving for Lewis Transportation mail carrier and PMB Oil Company as a truck driver.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 plus years Katheryn L. (Keach) Lewis of Gillett, PA a daughter, Patricia & Victor Delaet, sons, John & Carrie Lewis, Adam Lewis all of Maryland, stepchildren, Wesley & Mary Chrisjohn of Horseheads, NY, Tina & Richard Wood of Elmira, NY, grandchildren, Jordan Delaet, Walter Lee Lewis, Violet Joe Lewis, all of Maryland, step-grandson Colton Wood of Horseheads, sisters, Deborah & Richard Stedge of Ulster, PA, Bettina Wood of Gillett, PA, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Charlie requested that there be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Memorials in Charlie's memory may be made to the .
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020