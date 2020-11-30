Robert D. "Bob" Trumbull



Horseheads - Age 88, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Bob was born in Elmira, son of Andrew and Jean (Nares) Trumbull. In addition to his parents Bob is predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years MaryEllen Trumbull; brother Alan Trumbull; son-in-law Timothy Ford. He is survived by daughter MaryEllen Ford of Demopolis AL; daughter and son-in-law ConnieLee and Frank Chalk of Hanover PA; grandchildren, Nicole Bernard with husband Joseph of Charlotte NC … Christina Chalk, with Phill Weaver, of Honeoye Falls NY, and children, Anjelica Ruckdeschel and Nicholas Weaver … Frankie Joe Chalk, Jr., with wife Christa, of Chili NY and sons, Michael and Maverick Chalk; sister Judy Kriner, with husband Jerry, of Elmira; special nieces and nephew, Kim Dunn, Kathy King and Michael Kriner; great-great nephew Miles Sweet as well as several other great and great-great nieces and nephews.



Bob was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked as a machinist for over 30 years at Hilliard Corporation. Bob was a member of the Horseheads American Legion where he enjoyed a fish fry and a Yuengling or two on Friday nights. He was an avid bingo player who would play 3 time a week. He also enjoyed scratch off lottery cards and trips to the casino. Bob's greatest joy was time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.



Private family services will be held. Bob will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery where military honors will be accorded. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









