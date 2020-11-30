1/1
Robert D. "Bob" Trumbull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. "Bob" Trumbull

Horseheads - Age 88, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Bob was born in Elmira, son of Andrew and Jean (Nares) Trumbull. In addition to his parents Bob is predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years MaryEllen Trumbull; brother Alan Trumbull; son-in-law Timothy Ford. He is survived by daughter MaryEllen Ford of Demopolis AL; daughter and son-in-law ConnieLee and Frank Chalk of Hanover PA; grandchildren, Nicole Bernard with husband Joseph of Charlotte NC … Christina Chalk, with Phill Weaver, of Honeoye Falls NY, and children, Anjelica Ruckdeschel and Nicholas Weaver … Frankie Joe Chalk, Jr., with wife Christa, of Chili NY and sons, Michael and Maverick Chalk; sister Judy Kriner, with husband Jerry, of Elmira; special nieces and nephew, Kim Dunn, Kathy King and Michael Kriner; great-great nephew Miles Sweet as well as several other great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Bob was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked as a machinist for over 30 years at Hilliard Corporation. Bob was a member of the Horseheads American Legion where he enjoyed a fish fry and a Yuengling or two on Friday nights. He was an avid bingo player who would play 3 time a week. He also enjoyed scratch off lottery cards and trips to the casino. Bob's greatest joy was time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

Private family services will be held. Bob will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery where military honors will be accorded. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved