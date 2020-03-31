|
Robert Dean Grosjean
March 15, 1941 - March 29, 2020. Bob passed away quietly at home in the loving care of his twin sons Brandon and Brett (Teresa Matterazzo) Grosjean. Bob is pre-deceased by his parents, Elmeron "Louis "and Edith (Moore) Grosjean and is survived by his brother Duane, sister Annie (Rarrick), his loving nephew Michael (Holly) Rarrick and his loving partner, Sharon Burke.
Bob had a distinguished career at Corning Incorporated as a Department Manager and Sales Engineer, where he worked for 36 years before retiring at the age of 57, to spend time with his boys. Bob also served a total of six years in the Army (six months active duty teaching marksmanship) between earning his Associates Degree from Corning Community College (CCC) and earning his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Buffalo. Bob taught sailing lessons at CCC and was an active member of the Keuka Yacht Club where he won the National Regatta award 10 times with his "K" boat. Bob also sailed offshore and delivered several large ocean sailing yachts as a skipper with professional captains. Bob and his family enjoyed their "Osprey" Benetau boat and sailed it from the Caribbean to the Hudson River and Lake Ontario when the boys were just 14 years old. Bob also appreciated fine vehicles and greatly enjoyed driving his red Austin Healy kit car in the Stonebridge annual roadster rally in Watkins Glen with Sharon as his navigator and motorcycle riding with his sons.
When Bob was not harnessing the wind in his various sailing vessels, he was skiing at his favorite mountain, Ski Denton, where he was the Ski School Director. Bob was a level III Professional Ski Instructor of America (PSIA) and an active member for 40 years. Bob taught many people to enjoy the sport of skiing and has maintained close friendships with his ski instructors for decades. Bob has skied all over the world and was even in a Warren Miller ski movie in Austria in 1981, "Ski in the Sun". His favorite ski area is Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado. Bob, may all your days in heaven be Powder Days! You are greatly missed by your friends and family. God Bless and Rest in Peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent in Bob's honor either online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/healey-center/or by check made to MGH ALS Research and sent to: Emily Montiero, Mass General Hospital ,Development Office Suite 540,125 Nashua Street, Boston, MA 02113-1101.
As a result of the current health crisis, a public memorial service will be held at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, Addison.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020