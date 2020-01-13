Services
Blossburg, PA - Robert E. "Fesky" Matreski, 83 of Blossburg, PA., passed away January 11, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. Robert Edward was born January 25, 1936 in Morris Run to the late Edward and Victoria (Dominikoski) Matreski. He was a graduate of Blossburg's North Penn High School, class of 1953.

On November 16, 1979 he married the former, Ardith "Ardie" Bowen in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Blossburg. Fesky was employed at J.P Ward Foundry for 25 years until his retirement.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to joke around and could easily make people laugh. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Blossburg, Wheel Inn in Roaring Branch and a life-time member of the Canton Moose Lodge, Hillside Rod and Gun Club in Blossburg, and past member of the Black Wolf Rod and Gun Club in Liberty.

Robert was predeceased by his sisters, Jana Belawski; Ann Campbell and Rita Peseski, brothers, Joseph and Richard Matreski,

Surviving Fesky is his wife of 40 years, Ardie; daughter, Rosemary Jankowiak of Jersey Shore; sister, Catherine "Sadie" Beck of Elmira; nieces and nephews, Leah Wells, Ed Matreski, Larry Beck, Rick Beck; Doug Beck, Victoria Gilliland, Tom Peseski, Jerry Peseski, Peggy Babcock, Jim Belawski, Walter Belawski, George Campbell and special friend, Stephen Tokarz.

Friends may call 4-6 P.M on Thursday, January 16, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 314 Granger St., Blossburg. A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 138 St. Mary's St. Blossburg with its pastor, Father Bryan Wright Officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
