Robert E. Miller
Spencer - Age 85, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Bob was born in Elmira NY, one of 5 children, to Earl G. and Hazel (Stout) Miller. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by sisters, Betty Hawley and Jean Wisneski, brother Richard Miller. Bob is survived by his sister Alice M. Fitzpatrick of Horseheads along with several nieces and nephews. Bob was a US Army veteran. He worked at Borg-Warner in Ithaca for 34 years and retired as an inspector. He enjoyed time on Seneca Lake with his nephew Michael Fitzpatrick and Michael's family. Bob was a sports fan who enjoyed watching and attending sporting events. In earlier years he was an avid bowler and card player. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 West Water St., Elmira, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A committal service, with military honors, will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019