Robert E. "Baker Bob" Paine
Elmira - Age 82 of Elmira, NY. He was born on November 20th 1937, the son of the late Doris B. and Ray E. Paine and passed away on November 3rd 2020. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Edgar. He is survived by his siblings Bruce, Ronald, Elise Speck, and David; along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was a 1956 graduate of Horseheads High School. He lived a rich full life in California for many years. He returned to the area in the 1990's and was self employed as a baker and a craftsperson. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to either Chemung County Meal's On Wheels, 409 William St., Elmira, NY 14901, or the Alzheimer's Association
, online at https://www.alz.org/
. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com