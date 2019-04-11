Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sylvania, PA - Robert E. Schucker, age 92, of Sylvania, PA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 12, 1926 in Troy, PA, a son of Mark and Mary (Neubauer) Schucker. Robert was the husband of the late Ina (Simcoe) Schucker who died in 2012.

He is survived by a daughter, Tricia (Lindsay Wickham) Schucker of Troy, PA; two grandchildren, Liz and Ian Schumacher; Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, James, Charlie, Mark; two sisters, Miriam Turner, Shirley Brian.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from Noon to 2PM at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. Memorial donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, www.rmef.org or call 1(800)225-5355 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848. Burial will be held at Glenwood Cemetery. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
