Robert Edward Galvin
Horseheads - Robert Edward Galvin, age 86, of Horseheads, NY formerly of Painted Post, NY, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Bob was born on September 23, 1933 in Corning, NY to John and Mary (Hogan) Galvin, and lived most of his life in the Corning area. He graduated from Corning Free Academy and was a member of the inaugural class at St. John Fisher College prior to serving in the United States Army from 1952-1954. Bob had many fond memories of his role as an Army Chaplain's assistant and had the privilege of being a Godfather to many Italian children while serving in that role. After his discharge from the Army, Bob returned to the states and completed his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in English at The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. It was during this time that Bob met Mary Ellen Cavanaugh, and they were married on May 28, 1960 in Washington, DC. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Bob's hometown of Corning, NY. They moved to Steuben Street in Painted Post at the end of 1971, just in time for Hurricane Agnes and "the flood", but with grit and perseverance, they made it through and rebuilt what would be their home for the next 46 years. In 2018 Bob and Mary Ellen moved to Appleridge in Horseheads. Bob was predeceased by Mary Ellen on November 10, 2018.
Bob was a very well-liked and dedicated high school English teacher at Corning-Painted Post West High School for over 30 years and often greeted students in the hallways with a smile, granting him the friendly nickname, "Smilin' Bob". Inside the classroom, he had a wry sense of humor that many students appreciated. He was honored by the school in 1989 as one of its most respected and longest tenured educators. Bob's teaching colleagues and their spouses became some of his and Mary Ellen's most cherished friends, sharing dinners, New Year's Eve celebrations, and travel excursions over the years.
Bob enjoyed basketball, especially NCAA games and NFL football, and like many in this area, was a long-suffering Buffalo Bills fan. He loved listening to jazz music, especially jazz piano, and Oscar Peterson and Dave Brubek were his favorites. He spent countless hours editing home videos of trips and celebrations so he could share the memories with family and friends. An avid reader, Bob kept a running tally of all of the books that he read over the years. Bob and Mary Ellen travelled extensively, especially after his retirement. They visited all 50 states and multiple countries. They enjoyed eleven cruises together, the first a gift that their children surprised them with for their 25th wedding anniversary. Bob wished they had been able to make it an even dozen. Family trips to the beach were always enjoyable. Bob also made precious memories with his grandchildren, patiently sitting through multiple viewings of Disney movies, playing cards, and reading to them.
Growing up on Irish Hill, Bob was an altar boy at St. Mary's Church in Corning. While living in Painted Post, he was a lector at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. He remained a faithful parishioner at All Saints Parish and Ss. Isadore and Maria Torribia Parish in his later years. He was a proud member of the New York State Union of Teachers and the Corning Elks Club. For many years he chaired the Elks Scholarship Committee, and he received the 1998-99 Grand Exalted Ruler's Commendation Award.
Bob will be remembered as a truly kind, caring, and genuine person. He was a great man because he was a good man. He was devoted to his family, always there for his kids and grandkids and especially for his wife as she faced illness in her last years. Known for his sincere belief in Murphy's Law, which drove Mary Ellen crazy, he was an eternal pessimist, but somehow his deep sense of empathy was his defining characteristic.
He is survived by three daughters, Mary Pat Galvin of Corning, Maureen Galvin of Chapel Hill, NC and Katie Galvin of Chicago, IL; son, John Galvin (Cindy Frost) of Corning; his sister, Sister Ellen Galvin of Rochester; brother, James (Pal) Galvin of Canandaigua; grandchildren, Megan, Danny, Matthew, McKenna, Topher, and Sara; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Karleigh, and Camden. Bob had a special place in his heart for his in-laws and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Galvin, and brother, Thomas Galvin.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6th, from 5 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday March 7th at 9:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org, or to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Bob's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020