Robert F. Ellsworth Obituary
Robert F. Ellsworth

Elmira - Robert F. Ellsworth, age 62, of Elmira and Painted Post, NY passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Robert was born April 30, 1957 in Elmira, NY the son of Charles and Sarah Hults Ellsworth.

Robert worked for the Corning-Painted Post School District.

Robert is survived by his wife, Monica Ellsworth of Elmira, daughter, Becky Ellsworth and a grandchild of Painted Post.

A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.AclyStoverFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
