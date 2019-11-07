|
Robert "Bob" G. Hammond
Waverly - Robert "Bob" G. Hammond, 90, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Elderwood Care in Waverly.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jesse and Grace Thetgee Hammond; grandchildren, Anthony "Tony" Hammond and Matthew Hammond; brother, Frank Hammond; sisters, Louise Hammond and Edna Sheive.
Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Shirley Fuller Hammond of Waverly; children, Robert D. (Eileen) Hammond of GA, Deborah Hammond of Kerhonkson, NY, Cindy (Tom) Yeckinevich of Waverly, Dawn (David Haines) Hammond of Sayre, Brenda (David) Rosh of Sayre and Kevin (Marissa) Hammond of Chemung; grandchildren, Kimberly Johnson, Tara Snyder, Lisa Fraley, Michael Yeckinevich, Andrew Yeckinevich, Danielle Drake, Lindsay Drake, Andrea Bean, Jason Bean, Amanda Hammond, Josh Hammond, Dylan Hammond and Wendi Hammond; 12 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Bob started his long career delivering Chemung Springwater, working at Hammond Feed Mill in Chemung, delivering Pepsi Cola in Tioga County, operated the Hay Loft in Pine City and owned and operated Fraley's Park in Waverly where they held auctions, square dancing and flea markets. He was a lifetime member of J. E. Hallett Fire Company in Waverly. He was a member of the Wilawana Methodist Church for over 20 years as a trustee. Bob was an avid sports fan for Waverly Sports, Buffalo Bills and the Yankees.
A time of calling will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12 to 3 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A memorial service to honor the life of Bob will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Pastor Chuck Carver officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Waverly Booster Club, PO Box 292, Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bob's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019