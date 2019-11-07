Services
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. "Bob" Hammond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. "Bob" Hammond Obituary
Robert "Bob" G. Hammond

Waverly - Robert "Bob" G. Hammond, 90, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Elderwood Care in Waverly.

He was predeceased by his parents, Jesse and Grace Thetgee Hammond; grandchildren, Anthony "Tony" Hammond and Matthew Hammond; brother, Frank Hammond; sisters, Louise Hammond and Edna Sheive.

Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Shirley Fuller Hammond of Waverly; children, Robert D. (Eileen) Hammond of GA, Deborah Hammond of Kerhonkson, NY, Cindy (Tom) Yeckinevich of Waverly, Dawn (David Haines) Hammond of Sayre, Brenda (David) Rosh of Sayre and Kevin (Marissa) Hammond of Chemung; grandchildren, Kimberly Johnson, Tara Snyder, Lisa Fraley, Michael Yeckinevich, Andrew Yeckinevich, Danielle Drake, Lindsay Drake, Andrea Bean, Jason Bean, Amanda Hammond, Josh Hammond, Dylan Hammond and Wendi Hammond; 12 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Bob started his long career delivering Chemung Springwater, working at Hammond Feed Mill in Chemung, delivering Pepsi Cola in Tioga County, operated the Hay Loft in Pine City and owned and operated Fraley's Park in Waverly where they held auctions, square dancing and flea markets. He was a lifetime member of J. E. Hallett Fire Company in Waverly. He was a member of the Wilawana Methodist Church for over 20 years as a trustee. Bob was an avid sports fan for Waverly Sports, Buffalo Bills and the Yankees.

A time of calling will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12 to 3 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A memorial service to honor the life of Bob will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Pastor Chuck Carver officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Waverly Booster Club, PO Box 292, Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bob's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -