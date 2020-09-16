Robert G. Wood "Woody"



Elmira - Age 78 of Elmira, died Monday, September 14th 2020 at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing Facility after an extended illness. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Mary & John Tretick. Woody is survived by his extended family the French's and many many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at C3 St. Joseph's for their excellent care. He retired from St. Joseph's Hospital. Those wishing may attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 19 in Sts. Peter & Paul's Church at 1 p.m. Interment at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home. At his Funeral Mass you must maintain Social Distancing guidelines which includes: everyone attending MUST wear a mask and limitations on the number of people in attendance at any one time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store