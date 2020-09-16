1/
Robert G. "Woody" Wood
1942 - 2020
Robert G. Wood "Woody"

Elmira - Age 78 of Elmira, died Monday, September 14th 2020 at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing Facility after an extended illness. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Mary & John Tretick. Woody is survived by his extended family the French's and many many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at C3 St. Joseph's for their excellent care. He retired from St. Joseph's Hospital. Those wishing may attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 19 in Sts. Peter & Paul's Church at 1 p.m. Interment at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home. At his Funeral Mass you must maintain Social Distancing guidelines which includes: everyone attending MUST wear a mask and limitations on the number of people in attendance at any one time.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
