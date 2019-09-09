|
Robert George Bachman Jr.
Pine City - Lifelong resident of Pine City, NY
Was born April 13, 1931 in Ashland, PA, the son of the late Robert G. and Lillian G. Holloway went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Louise (Kennedy) Bachman of Pine City; beloved sons and daughters-in-law, David and Darlene Bachman of Pine City; with their children Emily (Kevin) Kozemko and Katie (Joseph) Dieterle; William and Karen Bachman of Pine City; with their children Lauren Bachman and Jordan (Julie Hagen) Bachman; along with 8 great grandchildren, several cousins, other relatives, nieces, nephews and many friends. Bob was a faithful member of the Pine City Baptist Church. He retired from the Chemung County Sheriff's Department as Staff Sergeant after many years of dedicated service. Bob's number one priority was his family. He loved them dearly as well as his precious grandkids. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. A Celebration of Bob's life will follow the visitation at 3 pm. Pastor Horace Stoddard and Pastor Bill Vallet will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name may be directed to the Pine City Baptist Church, 1516 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871. Robert's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Thank You
The Bachman family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Webb Mills Volunteer Fire Department, Erway Ambulance, Dr. Greenberg and the entire staff at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for the outstanding compassion and care they all gave to our husband and father.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019