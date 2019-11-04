|
Robert Holcombe Day
Chambersburg, PA - Elmira native Robert Holcombe Day, passed away on October 25, 2019 in Chambersburg, Pa. Bob was born on June 29, 1946 , graduating from Southside High School and State University of Buffalo. He was a proud member of the Pa. State Police, prior to retiring in 1997 . Bob also did some substitute teaching at the Franklin Learning Center in Chambersburg. He was a Vietnam Veteran, member of the New Franklin Ruritan and a life member of the post #1599. Bob loved to spend time in his garden, fishing with his grandsons and the outdoors at his family cabin. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Chris (Dooher); his son Rob and wife Jennifer of Mechanicsburg, Pa; three wonderful grandchildren, Breckin, Katherine and Hudson; his Mother Mary, Virginia Beach, Va; and two sisters Nancy Storch, Ocala, Fl and Cathy Holroyd, Virginia Beach, Va. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, William. A memorial service was held on November 1, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home, Chambersburg, followed by Honors by the #1599 post honor guard. Memorial donations made be made to The Vietnam Veterans Museum #803, 1200 Davis St, Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019