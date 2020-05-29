Robert J. "Bobby" Novick



Age 60, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Binghamton. Bobby was born in Elmira, a son of MaryAnn Semski Novick of Elmira, and the late Robert A. Novick. He lived the majority of his life in the Binghamton area. In addition to his mother Bobby is survived by his three brothers and their families: Allan R. Novick of Mississippi with his children, Yvonne Gatti, Charity (Mark) Seibert, and Heather Novick; Gary A. Novick and wife Deborah of Elmira with their children, Melody (Charles) Blake, Kimberly (Michael) Villie and Adam (Christie) Novick; John T. Novick and husband David of Elmira Heights with John's children, Lynette (Patrick) Larabee, Margaret (Chris) Novick-Osiecki, Rachel (Joel) Baumgardner, and Kathryn (Joseph) Cummings) Bailey. Also surviving are several great nieces and great nephews. Robert, whom many people called Bobby and some called Bud, spent most of his life living in a group setting because of his disabilities. Whatever staff worked with him always said that he was a joy to be with. He called his mother every night. He did come home to visit with his family frequently, which was the highlight of his life. Bobby enjoyed listening to music, as well as singing and throwing in an occasional dance. He was quite the socialite. He liked watches and keeping track of time. He loved going to restaurants, with his favorite being Denny's. Bobby always made sure that he told his family members that he loved them and asked that they say that they loved him, too. He was never short on giving hugs and kisses. If there was anything that the world could learn from him, it would be to have the ability to love always and unconditionally. Bobby provided a lifetime full of laughs and fond memories for everyone. Private family services will be held. Bobby will be buried at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, along-side his father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









