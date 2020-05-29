Robert J. "Bobby" Novick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. "Bobby" Novick

Age 60, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Binghamton. Bobby was born in Elmira, a son of MaryAnn Semski Novick of Elmira, and the late Robert A. Novick. He lived the majority of his life in the Binghamton area. In addition to his mother Bobby is survived by his three brothers and their families: Allan R. Novick of Mississippi with his children, Yvonne Gatti, Charity (Mark) Seibert, and Heather Novick; Gary A. Novick and wife Deborah of Elmira with their children, Melody (Charles) Blake, Kimberly (Michael) Villie and Adam (Christie) Novick; John T. Novick and husband David of Elmira Heights with John's children, Lynette (Patrick) Larabee, Margaret (Chris) Novick-Osiecki, Rachel (Joel) Baumgardner, and Kathryn (Joseph) Cummings) Bailey. Also surviving are several great nieces and great nephews. Robert, whom many people called Bobby and some called Bud, spent most of his life living in a group setting because of his disabilities. Whatever staff worked with him always said that he was a joy to be with. He called his mother every night. He did come home to visit with his family frequently, which was the highlight of his life. Bobby enjoyed listening to music, as well as singing and throwing in an occasional dance. He was quite the socialite. He liked watches and keeping track of time. He loved going to restaurants, with his favorite being Denny's. Bobby always made sure that he told his family members that he loved them and asked that they say that they loved him, too. He was never short on giving hugs and kisses. If there was anything that the world could learn from him, it would be to have the ability to love always and unconditionally. Bobby provided a lifetime full of laughs and fond memories for everyone. Private family services will be held. Bobby will be buried at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, along-side his father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved