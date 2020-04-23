|
Robert "Bob" J. Panetta
Millerton - Robert John Panetta "Bob", age 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 22nd after an extended illness. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Bob was a proud US ARMY veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia C Panetta "Ginnie" for almost 49 years (July 4th); daughters, Elizabeth (Andrew) Costley of Osceola, PA; Nora (Joseph) Barnes of Millerton, PA and step daughter Elizabeth Olson of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Bob "Poppy Bobby" had seven grandchildren, Veronica, Crystal, Samantha, Rebecca, AJ, Allen and Eric. Great grandchildren, Jayson, Des-A-Rae, Jaden, Harper, Aria, Jordan, Nikkida, Elise, Ashley, Annette, James and Nathan; sisters, Nancy (Evan) Densmore, Mary Margaret (Marvin) Silvers, and Pat Mawhir, all of Elmira, NY; several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Ernest A Panetta Sr; mother, Doris H. Panetta and brother Ernest A. Panetta Jr.
Thank you to all the nurses & staff at Arnot and St. Joe's and especially Bethany Manor. If you wish to make a donation in Bob's memory, please make them to , 3551 N Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 16140 or St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Bob's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020