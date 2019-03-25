|
Robert J. Swartz
Horseheads - Robert J Swartz, 83, of Horseheads, NY passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 with his beloved family by his side. Robert was born April 2, 1935 in Olean, NY, son of the late Harold, Sr. and Agnes (Klimczyk) Swartz. Robert married the love of his life Barbara (Davie) at St Joseph's Church in Olean, NY on November 16, 1957 and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Robert graduated from Olean High School and later from the School of Pharmacy at Ferris State College in Big Rapids, Michigan. Robert and Barbara raised 3 children and their home was always filled with laughter, family, good friends and a polka or two. Robert was known for his sense of humor, excellent work ethic and genuine heart. Robert loved all of his family and had a special place in his heart for Barbara, his children and Grandchildren. He was very proud of them all.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea. During his service, Robert also won team and several individual honors in marksmanship competing as a member of the Army Special Troops small arms team in the USA, Korea and Japan.
Robert was a Registered Pharmacist and held several positions in hospital and retail pharmacy retiring from P & C Foods in Elmira. He was a communicant of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Ss. Peter & Paul Church and a life member of the B.P.O.E. #2297, Horseheads. Robert was an avid outdoorsman and very much enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Robert was also active in Boy Scouts as a youth and later as a Scouting executive in Michigan for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Harold Swartz, Jr., Rose Marie Leonard, Maurice Swartz, Patricia Stabb and David Swartz. He is survived by his wife Barbara and children and grandchildren: Son Dr. Michael & Carolyn Swartz of Uxbridge, MA with children Kristina (Sean McColgan) of Worcester, MA and Robert Swartz of Uxbridge, MA; Daughter Michele & Francis Ortell of Wellsburg, NY with children Allison Ortell of Berwyn, PA and Alexander Ortell of Elmira, NY; Son Matthew & Pamela Swartz of Fletcher, VT; sister Maurine & Bernard Beechler of Amherst, NY; sisters-in-law Jeanne Swartz of Statesville, NC and Barbara Swartz of Franklinville, NY along with several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the ICU team at Arnot Ogden Hospital for their excellent care of Robert as well as the long-time care of Dr Rupik.
Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Thursday, March 28th from 4 to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered there on Friday, March 29th at 9:30 am, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Ss. Peter & Paul Church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Olean, NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Robert through donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019