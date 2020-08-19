Robert James Beckwith



Robert James Beckwith, born June 11, 1942 succumbed to Covid-19 on July 22, 2020 in Hayden, Idaho, his home since 2018. Up to that time he was a lifelong resident of Wellsburg, NY, with the exception of his service in the US Air Force, during the Vietnam Conflict from 1964-1972.



Upon his return to Wellsburg in 1972, he capitalized on his military provided electrical training and assumed a career as a self employed electrical contractor, and since 1989, with his business partner, Mark Coles. He was a dedicated son who selflessly helped care for his parents when their health deteriorated. His life was greatly enriched by a series of beloved canine companions, Brandy, Holly, Harley and Harley II.



Beyond that, he will be forever remembered for his dedication and contributions as a 50 year member of the Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department , eleven of those years wearing the white hat and gold badge, designating the rank of Chief. His organizational skills and willingness to spend long hours gave him the opportunity to be instrumental in the formation of two highly respected units of the WVFD, the well equipped rescue squad and the uniquely talented dive team, both still active today. He also gave generously of his time and abilities to organize and manage the popular Bingo Night, which raised significant money to purchase equipment that allowed the WVFD to provide efficient and effective service, beyond expectations for those of a village its size. It was always his goal to provide his fellow firemen with the best equipment possible.



He is survived by his sister Barbara Caldwell, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews and well loved cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Alice Beckwith, his sister Jean Shanks and his twin brother, William Beckwith.



A Memorial will be held September 13, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Wellsburg Fire Station, Wellsburg, NY. At 3:00 PM there will be a processional, beginning at the Fire Station, with Bob's ashes being carried in the lead fire truck, as his long time friends and firemen serve as honor guard while he is given a final tour of his home town before being laid to rest at the Ashland Town Cemetary with the honor of a 21 gun salute. In keeping with Bob's wishes, in lieu of flowers he requests donations to Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 23, Wellsburg, NY 14894.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store