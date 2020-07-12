1/
Robert James Crowley
Robert James Crowley

Greenville, NC - Robert James Crowley, age 56, of Greenville, NC formerly of Big Flats, NY died July 3, 2020. A 1981 graduate of Elmira Notre Dame High school he moved to Greenville in 1990. He retired from Coastal Agrobusiness after 24 years. He was the youngest child of Thomas and Mary Agnes (Killigrew) Crowley (deceased). Bob is survived by his wife of 22 years Donna Miles Crowley and his 8 siblings: Tommy (Bronwyn) Crowley, Mary Anne (Fran) Corcoran, Steve Crowley, Joe(Eileen) Crowley, Peggy (Joe) Buzako, Pat Crowley, Eileen (Dave) Price and Martha Crowley; in-laws Rosemarie Miles, Michael (Beate) Eichhorn, Linda (Lewie) Kline, Barb (Dave) Allwood, Charlotte Miles and Dorothy Miles; nieces, nephews; his childhood and longtime best friend Jimmy White; and his beloved dog Dolly. Bob was always willing to help out a friend in need. He loved to make those around him laugh. He was blessed to be loved by a large group of family and friends. He will be missed by all of those who knew him. A private memorial will be held at a later date.




Published in Star-Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He always made me smile.
Geraldine Gross
